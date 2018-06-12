Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and More Celebs Are Keeping ‘Dad Shoes’ Stylish

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid at a Cannes event together.

Dad shoes are proving to be the mother of all the latest footwear trends.

Chunky sneakers, such as the dominant Balenciaga Triple S, are taking over street style, brand collections high and low and celebrity wardrobes alike. While the stocky walkers seem impractical for complementing an everyday look, megastars including Kendall Jenner (along with sister Kourtney Kardashian and bestie Bella Hadid) prove otherwise.

Notably, among the many ways to interpret them squarish outerwear and tops have been common pairings for the thick-soled kicks. Could there be a secret stocky shoe-meets-boxy tops memo? Perhaps only the Kardashian-Jenner-Hadid group text will ever know. What’s clear either way is that the trend is upholding its fashionable reputation, regardless of how it’s decked out.

Here, FN rounds up the troupe and nine other celebrities embracing the hefty footwear in style.

Big Boi

In August 2017, the rapper’s gold Nike Air Maxes stood out against his tone-on-tone outfit at the BMI R&B and Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta.

Big Boi CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress was one of the first big names to embrace the trend, sporting Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” TV show in November 2017 with a billowing, checked coat.

Tracee Ellis Ross CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner

Jenner paired her oversized plaid coat with ripped denim and a pair of Yeezys while out and about in New York in November 2017.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin joined the boxy top memo by a wearing a large, plaid button-down with her Balenciaga Triple S sneakers in January.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Chance the Rapper

At the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March, Chance the Rapper opted for a retro ’90s-reminiscent jacket with his Yeezys.

Chance the Rapper CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney wears her namesake brand’s Eclypse sneakers with a polished, neutral-colored look at LAX International Airport in April.

Stella McCartney CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora

Like many others, Rita Ora is a fan of the Balenciaga Triple S, sporting a pair with sweats, a cheeky graphic tee and micro sunglasses while traveling this past April.

Rita Ora CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Liu Wen

Is the Balenciaga Triple S the new airport go-to? Liu Wen helps make the case while at Beijing Capital International Airport in April where she adds a coordinating plaid bucket hat.

Liu Wen CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

Apparently, April was the month of the dad sneaker. Here, Hadid sports a pair from Chanel’s spring ’18 collection with a sleek Tom Ford suit while supporting Serena Williams at her “Being Serena” film premiere.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jaden Smith

In May, Jaden Smith made a casual-luxe statement on the Met Gala red carpet with Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sneakers and a shearling coat.

Jaden Smith CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lily Allen

Lily Allen’s white Yeezys were just the right touch of sport for her low-key ensemble while out and about in London last month.

Lily Allen CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

Hadid strikes again, this time wearing silver Nike Air Maxes with high-waisted denim and a baby pink blouse while at the Monaco Grand Prix in late May.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

