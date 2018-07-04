Celebs Are Making a Case for Clear Shoes This Summer

In the midst of this crazy heatwave, it is obvious summer is here to stay and so is the clear shoe trend.

Celebrities far and wide have sported this trend for months now, and the summer days are no different.

Below, some of our favorite clear shoes.

Kate Bosworth at the Met Gala looked like an angel (only fitting since the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination“) in Oscar de la Renta. The actress needed a subtle shoe to not out-do the dress. Her choice: a pair of clear Manolo Blahnik heels.

Kate Bosworth in clear shoes at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

What would a clear shoe story be without the queen of the style herself? Kim Kardashian is known for her ability to match a pair of PVC shoes with any outfit for any occasion.

At the Versace after-party for the Met Gala, the reality star wore a black Versace bondage dress with pointed-toe heels that showed off her pedicure and a subtle cross anklet (you always have to stay on theme).

Kim Kardashian-West wearing clear heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Model Dilone knows a thing or two about the see-through footwear style as well.

In a pair of heels from the Off White x Jimmy Choo collection, the style icon wore a cropped suit to the Black Alumni of Pratt’s 28th Anniversary “Celebration of the Creative Spirit” Benefit Gala in late May.

Dilone wearing clear heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Check out the rest of the celebs wearing the trend this summer.