All the Celebrities Who Are Major Fans of Chloe Gosselin Shoes

From Nicole Kidman to Keira Knightley and practically every star in between, Chloe Gosselin has been their new shoe brand of choice.

FN cover star Gosselin was a 2016 finalist for the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize and is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. And this year, the shoe extraordinaire has been honored with FN’s 2018 Emerging Talent Award.

With her beloved shoes and magical collections, here are the stars that love her designs.

Keira Knightley was spotted wearing the designer’s shoes in September of this year for the premiere of her film, “Colette.” She chose Gosselin’s Narcissus sandals in a silver colorway for the event to match her flapper-style dress.

Keira Knightley on the red carpet in Chloe Gosselin sandals, Sep. 14. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Rose Byrne paired her burgundy velvet Chloe Gosselin heels with a blue button-down shirtdress from Rochas.

Rose Byrne at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York in a Rochas dress and Chloe Gosselin shoes, Aug. 15 CREDIT: Shutterstock

Back in 2017, Olivia Munn was one of the firsts to wear the brand — she was snapped wearing sky blue suede pumps with a pointed-toe and a lace-up detailing on the back of the shoe, which complemented her monochromatic look.

Olivia Munn in Chloe Gosselin blue high heels headed to “Good Morning America” in New York, Sep. 19, 2017. CREDIT: Shuttertock

