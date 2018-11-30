From Cindy Crawford to Ben Affleck, These Stars Love Their Allbirds Sneakers

Allbirds is the winner of the 2018 FN Achievement Award for Brand of the Year — and unsurprisingly, the eco-friendly sneaker label has developed quite the celebrity following.

Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio invested in the brand this August. And it looks like the sneaker aligned with his aesthetic — he’s often spotted in Allbirds’ wool runners.

Another fan of the label is Cindy Crawford. The supermodel was snapped in a pair of gray Allbirds sneakers this September while out with daughter Kaia Gerber. Crawford went for a workout-ready look, pairing her comfy sneakers with a tank top and cropped leggings.

Cindy Crawford wears Allbirds sneakers while out with daughter Kaia Gerber. CREDIT: Splash News

The frequency with which celebrities sport Allbirds at the airport speaks to the shoes’ comfort, something that co-founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger prioritized when they created their signature sneaker. Matthew McConaughey, Julianne Hough and Sophie Turner have all turned to Allbirds to complete their jetsetting look.

Julianne Hough traveling in Allbirds sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Social media has also been a place for celebrities to show off their Allbirds sneakers. Young actors including “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, and “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi, have posted photos of themselves in Allbirds footwear on their Instagram accounts.

