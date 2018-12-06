Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares a Glimpse of Her Jaw-Dropping Shoe Closet

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave her fans some serious closet envy yesterday when she shared a glimpse of her decadent shoe collection on Instagram. The 49-year-old actress posted a photo showing off her shelves of perfectly organized — and color-coordinated — heels. She captioned the snap simply, “A girl can never have too many shoes!” The post quickly garnered more than 46,000 likes from fellow shoe lovers.

Among the more than 60 pairs, a number of styles by Christian Louboutin were visible, including the French designer’s popular Pigalle Follies 100 pumps in several colorways, Lady Peep Toe platforms and Décolleté 554 85 suede pumps. Her jaw-dropping collection also features pricey pairs by Manolo Blahnik and Yves Saint Laurent.

After tackling the role of drug lord Griselda Blanco in Lifetime’s 2018 film “Cocaine Godmother,” Zeta-Jones is now starring in the Facebook Watch series “Queen America.” The Oscar winner plays a ruthless coach from Oklahoma whose mission in life is to shape young women into pageant queens. The show also stars Judith Light, Victoria Justice and Jennifer Westfeldt.

