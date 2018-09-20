Carrie Underwood Rocks Red-Hot Heels That Look Naughty and Nice at Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Country music star Carrie Underwood was honored in Los Angeles today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — a rite of passage for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Of course, a special moment merits an outfit to remember. Such was the case when the songbird arrived in a red coat dress from John Paul Ataker’s fall ’18 line teamed with Minna Parikka’s edgy fall ’18 Maxine mules.

Under the chic double-breasted taffeta trench coat she had on a black minidress, and both colors were repeated down to her footwear.

Minna Parikka’s Maxine mules incorporated touches of femininity juxtaposed by edgy elements. Sleek details included a red upper split at the center with delicate metallic bow embellishments. Thin black straps — one with grommets and the other adorned with round studs — and chunky, structural metallic heels completed the footwear.

The ceremony attracted Underwood’s former “American Idol” mentor Simon Cowell, as well as fellow country star Brad Paisley, and her husband, pro hockey player Mike Fisher, and their son Isaiah.

