Pregnant Carrie Underwood Is a Glittery Bombshell at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Carrie Underwood was honored alongside some of the biggest names in country music last night at CMT’s Artists of the Year Awards at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn.

For the special occasion, the “Cry Pretty” singer — who announced she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher two months ago — hit the red carpet in a shimmery blue sequined minidress with long sleeves, courtesy of Tadashi Shoji’s fall ’18 collection. The twist-front design, featuring a sultry cut-out detail and an asymmetrical hem, hugged her growing baby bump while highlighting her toned legs.

Carrie Underwood wearing a shimmery sequined blue minidress by Tadashi Shoji with strappy silver metallic sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The award-winning songstress pulled her head-turning look together with an assortment of sparkling rings and a pair of silver metallic Giuseppe Zanotti Ellie sandals featuring a strappy silhouette and a crystal toe-strap detail.

A close-up look at Carrie Underwood’s silver metallic Giuseppe Zanotti Ellie sandals featuring a crystal toe-strap detail. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Underwood, 35, later took to the stage to perform in another eye-catching minidress, this time with a black and gold embroidered pattern throughout. She expertly styled it with classic pointy black suede ankle-strap stiletto pumps.

Carrie Underwood performing at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

