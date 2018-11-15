Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Chic Nude-Illusion Dress at the CMA Awards

Underwood proved that maternity style need not be boring as she hit the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville tonight.

The star, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, stepped out in a form-fitting nude dress that was embroidered with pink and purple floral detailing. The elegant gown had a sparkly finish, with a flattering mermaid silhouette and long sleeves. The dress was designed by Uel Camilo.

Carrie Underwood hits the red carpet at the CMA Awards while pregnant with her second child. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The “Blown Away” singer’s footwear remained tucked underneath her dress. For jewelry, she wore a pair of dangly earrings and a pink sapphire Anabela Chan ring. Underwood wore her blond locks in waves that framed her face.

The 35-year-old posed for photographers while standing alongside Fisher. The ex-NHL player looked dapper in a dark tuxedo and shiny black shoes and played the part of a supportive spouse.

Carrie Underwood alongside Mike Fisher. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The “Before He Cheats” songstress is host of the CMA Awards for the 11th year in a row alongside country crooner Brad Paisley.

In addition to co-hosting, Underwood also has the opportunity to take home some hardware. She is nominated for two awards this year: female vocalist of the year and music video of the year (for her song “Cry Pretty”).

