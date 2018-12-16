Cardi B Performs in Red Bodysuit & Booties as Estranged Husband Offset Ambushes Her With Flowers and Apology

Cardi B took to the stage at Rolling Loud LA in Los Angeles yesterday — and got a surprise from estranged husband Offset.

For her performance, Cardi took to the stage in a red fringed bodysuit with long sleeves and sheer paneling at the tummy. The bodysuit was paired with shiny red booties that had a chunky heel.

Cardi B in a red bodysuit and booties at Rolling Loud LA. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old “Bodak Yellow” entertainer wore her hair in a blond ponytail and accessorized with sparkly dangling earrings.

During the show, Cardi got a surprise when Offset came onstage with an elaborate flower display reading “Take Me Back Cardi” and an apology.

But she was not having the ambush and booted the Migos member from the stage.

Offset crashes Cardi B’s set at @RollingLoud. The rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage. Cardi B was not feeling the gesture and had him and the set up removed. pic.twitter.com/MBh3xUWrls — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2018

Cardi announced on Instagram earlier this month that the pair were separating, explaining that they had fallen out of love.

The performer and Reebok ambassador took to Instagram again after Offset’s grand gesture yesterday, explaining that she didn’t want fans to attack her ex despite their separation.

“Unfortunately we going through things…it’s not private. It became public. I just want things to die down,” she said. “I just…need time so we can see eye to eye. I can’t predict the future.”

