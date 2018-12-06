Cardi B Wears Racy Red Bandana Look Hours Before Announcing Split From Offset

Just two weeks ago, Cardi B and Offset were showing off their over-the-top courtside couples style as they took in a Celtics-Hawks game in Atlanta. Now, the hip-hop power couple has shocked fans with the surprising news that they are divorcing after only one year of marriage. The two also share a daughter together, Kulture Kiari, born in July.

Cardi B made the big announcement on Instagram last night, posting a very candid video in which she explained to her followers the reasons behind the sudden split.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said. “We’re really good friends, and we’re really good business partners, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody’s fault,” she continued. “It’s just like I guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore.”

Still, it seems the breakdown of her marriage hasn’t crimped her signature style. Hours before the announcement hit, the “I Like It” singer posted quite the jaw-dropping look on Instagram (quickly racking up more than 4 million likes).

Bringing a little country kick to her usual streetwear aesthetic, she was dressed in a racy, head-to-toe red bandana ensemble that included a bikini and coverup worn with a pair of thigh-high pointy-toe boots. She also sported a bandana around her head that nearly matched her Kool-Aid red hair. An oversized Cardi B neckplate completed her wild look.

Amid the split shock, Cardi B also shared a very rare photo of her nearly 5-month-old daughter, captioning it, “My heart.” It’s likely her way of telling the world exactly what her priority will be as she navigates her divorce and new chapter in life.

Want more?

Cardi B Flaunts Her Sultry Hips in a $5,000 Balenciaga Ensemble

Cardi B Takes Courtside Fashion to a New Level in a Chanel Suit and Louboutins

Cardi B Announces Partnership With Reebok