Cardi B Shows Off Hot Pink Mermaid Locks in Leather Minidress and Sky-High Booties

Cardi B’s Kris Jenner-esque pixie cut from the MTV VMAs is long gone — and she’s moved on to a completely different hairstyle.

The entertainer stepped out to Drake’s Madison Square Garden concert yesterday sporting Rapunzel-esque pink locks that went down to her knees. The mermaid locks were straight, with a platinum stripe in the front.

Cardi’s leather minidress featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves, and she wore sheer fishnet stockings underneath.

The 25-year-old chose peep-toe booties in black to complete her stylish look. The shoes featured a stiletto heel and showed off a hot pink pedicure.

The rapper was at Drake’s concert to watch husband Offset, who made a brief stage appearance at the event. The Migos member kept things casual with his look, wearing a white graphic T-shirt, dark jeans and a pair of sneakers.

While Cardi has been largely out of the spotlight in the last couple months after giving birth to daughter Kulture, the star has been posting a slew of edgy Instagram images in recent days.

Yesterday, the hitmaker posted a photo of herself in an affordable gold Fashion Nova look that consisted of a button-down shirt and teensy shorts. Cardi completed the ensemble with black triple-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

