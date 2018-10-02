Cardi B Shops at Barneys in a Bathrobe & $1,000 Slippers That Match Her Pink Pedi

Cardi B surrendered herself to the police Monday and was charged with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a fight this year at a strip club in Queens. Hours later, the rap hitmaker was spotted heading to Barneys New York with her husband, Offset, while sporting an ultracozy look.
Carrying a large black leather Balenciaga logo bag and a pink baby blanket, the 26-year-old “Invasion of Privacy” rapper hit the streets of the Big Apple in a long gray bathrobe featuring a subtle pattern throughout and Louis Vuitton’s plush Bom Dia mink fur mules in pink.
The luxe slipper style retails for $1,090 and also comes in blue. Cardi’s toenails perfectly matched her fluffy playful mules.
Meanwhile, the Migos rapper donned a black hoodie paired with gray track pants and dark blue Nike high-top sneakers.
When the former Steve Madden collaborator turned herself in to the 109th Precinct in Queens, she showed off a khaki skirt featuring a thigh-high slit with a white blouse, a tan blazer over the top and white slingback pumps.
