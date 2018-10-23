Cardi B Is Basically Nude Wearing Nothing But Stilettos and Watches

After teasing a virtually nude picture yesterday in Versace sandals and Christian Cowan gloves, Cardi B followed up this afternoon with another risqué Instagram post. The 26-year-old rapper revealed more image art for her new single, “Money,” aptly titled given her wardrobe of flashy gold watches and matching heels.

Kollin Carter, Cardi B’s stylist, was behind the look (if it can be called that), which, once again, featured Christian Cowan’s gilded gloves and a pair of sandals by the designer in partnership with Giuseppe Zanotti. The sleek black sandals, which boast metal wristwatches as straps, were introduced during Cowan’s spring ’19 collection at New York Fashion Week in September. As it turns out, the musician has had her eyes on them since they made their runway debut, posting on her Instagram story that they were “to die for.”

The photos are perhaps the “Bodak Yellow” artist’s most body-baring moment since giving birth to her first child, Kulture Kiarai Cephus, in July. The former dancer has never shied away from the camera or a daring ensemble, however. At one of her birthday celebrations this month, she also showed off plenty of skin and leg in a Laurel DeWitt outfit and metallic sandals.

