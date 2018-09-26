Cardi B Shows Us How to Pair Louboutin Stilettos With Biker Shorts

Cardi B has had her fair share of major sartorial moments, and her most recent appearance at Mugler’s spring 2019 show is no exception.

The “I Like It” rapper continued to grab attention at Paris Fashion Week’s front rows, where she was photographed today in an oversized yet low-cut blazer by the French designer layered over ever-trendy biker shorts and soaring Christian Louboutin heels.

Cardi B attends Mugler’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

How did she successfully manage the tricky shorts and stilettos combo? Cardi’s corset-detailed bottoms served as a high-fashion take on the casual glute-hugging piece, which complemented the pair of luxury red-sole shoes with their classic hue, sexy pointed toe and subtle details on the upper.

A closer look at Cardi B’s shoes. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Completing the look were the long wisps of hair and statement earrings that framed the 25-year-old star’s face as well as bright pink eyeshadow that offered a pop of color to an otherwise monochromatically dark ensemble.

Cardi B pairs Mugler with Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

The A-lister also made headlines this fashion month at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons bash, where she got the boot after allegedly throwing a shoe at fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. Security escorted out a black-eyed Cardi, who left barefoot with her Dolce & Gabbana dress noticeably ripped.

