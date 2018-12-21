Cardi B Dances on a Pole in Crazy 10-Inch Platform Heels in NSFW Music Video

Cardi B left nothing to the imagination in her new music video, “Money,” released today. The rapper’s acrobatic moves and her infant daughter’s cameo should have been the most memorable parts, but it was the fashion that stole the spotlight.

Cardi B opens the video wearing a showstopping black and white structured ensemble from Gareth Pugh’s spring ’17 collection. And this was just the start of the jaw-dropping looks.

She is also seen wearing a shoe style from Giuseppe Zanotti’s spring ’19 footwear collaboration with Christian Cowan. The wild silhouette features gold wristwatch detailing, an inverted wedge and can be described as “the ‘fil rouge’ of this capsule,” according to Zanotti. He said, “It was pretty hard to find good-quality watch embellishments that are comfortable when you wear them. It was a challenge, but we are very happy with the final result.”

But Cardi had to up the ante for this music video, especially since the song is all about wealth. She not only sports the shoes in a glass museum display, but she completes the look with a custom bodysuit and hat made completely out of watches by Cowan.

To top it off, Cardi wears 10-inch platform heels for another dancing scene. She stands on top of another dancer in the spiked stilettos while holding on to a pole, wearing a revealing body suit. You have to see it for yourself.

Watch the video here.

