Cardi B Glistens in Teensy Disco Shorts and Soaring Sandals

There’s no doubt about it: Cardi B can have her pick of designer duds.

But when it comes to clothes, Cardi often chooses budget-friendly options — especially styles from Fashion Nova, the Instagram-famous brand that counts her as part of an influencer roster that includes Kylie Jenner and Adrienne Bailon.

For an Instagram shot posted yesterday, the 25-year-old selected a sparkly Fashion Nova set that sells for $59.99. Dubbed the “Disco Nights Set,” the glamorous outfit consists of a long-sleeved button up shirt and teensy shorts, both available in a festive gold colorway.

Despite her willingness to incorporate fast fashion pieces into her wardrobe, Cardi likes to splurge on footwear. The Christian Louboutin aficionado mixed high and low with her look, choosing Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals that retail for $845. The luxurious shoes feature three straps, a black patent leather upper and a 4.7-inch heel.

Today, the new mom took to Instagram again, this time teasing her first project since the birth of daughter Kulture — a collaboration with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and DJ Snake.

Cardi shared a snap of her and Gomez hanging out on the set of the new music video for the upcoming single.

“The sweetest girl in the world @selenagomez ❤️,” she captioned the image.

