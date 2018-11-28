Cardi B Flaunts Her Dramatic Hips in a $5,000 Balenciaga Outfit

Cardi B really likes those Balenciagas.

The “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram yesterday to share a sultry photo of herself decked out in Demna Gvasalia’s designs that are worth just over $5,000.

She wore a bespoke version of the luxury fashion brand’s sculptural double-breasted wool coat, featuring a checked print in tonal yellow, green and pink. (The piece retails for $3,400.) The exaggerated hourglass silhouette, coupled with padded shoulders and flared hips, offered a futuristic take on a modern-day ensemble and allowed the entertainer to flaunt her insane figure.

For footwear, Cardi opted for a matching pair of block-heel boots, originally priced at $1,750. (They’re currently 50 percent off for $875 at MatchesFashion.com.)

Both pieces hail from the designer’s fall ’18 collection, in a runway that reimagined the heritage looks of Cristóbal Balenciaga through 3D-printed tailoring.

As if that wasn’t enough, Cardi completed the sophisticated outfit with Hermès’ coveted Birkin bag in a charming turquoise shade. The iconic accessory itself costs upwards of $15,000.

The 26-year-old has been making major fashion moves as of late, signing a new shoe deal with Reebok and launching a collection with Fashion Nova. She also grabbed headlines during fashion week, appearing on the front rows at Tom Ford and Jeremy Scott.

