Cardi B Puts a Sexy Twist on a ‘Clueless’-Inspired Outfit

Cardi B turned heads last night at her Fashion Nova collection launch party in Los Angeles in an ensemble that looked as if it could have been plucked straight from the ’90s film “Clueless.”
The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper, who recently inked a deal with Reebok, hit the red carpet wearing a black and white plaid tweed cropped blazer styled with a matching miniskirt.
The new mom’s look, which was embellished with buttons, also gave a glimpse of her nude bra and her taut stomach. For shoes, Cardi opted for a pair of pointy white slingback pumps.
Khloé Kardashian showed off a sleek all-black outfit consisting of a cropped leather belted coat with skintight black leggings tucked into a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots featuring a pointed toe. A selection of jewelry and a high ponytail completed her look.
Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea dressed in a blue, gold and black cropped tank that she styled with high-waist black trousers and simple black patent leather sandals. Yellow tassel earrings and neon green toenail polish pulled her look together.
For more of Cardi B’s statement-making style, check out the gallery.
Want more?
Cardi B Hands Out Free Coats and Shoes at Brooklyn Public Housing Complex