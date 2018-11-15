Cardi B Puts a Sexy Twist on a ‘Clueless’-Inspired Outfit

Cardi B turned heads last night at her Fashion Nova collection launch party in Los Angeles in an ensemble that looked as if it could have been plucked straight from the ’90s film “Clueless.”

The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper, who recently inked a deal with Reebok, hit the red carpet wearing a black and white plaid tweed cropped blazer styled with a matching miniskirt.

Cardi B at the launch of her Fashion Nova collection. CREDIT: Splash

Stacy Dash (L) and Alicia Silverstone in 1995’s “Clueless.” CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The new mom’s look, which was embellished with buttons, also gave a glimpse of her nude bra and her taut stomach. For shoes, Cardi opted for a pair of pointy white slingback pumps.

Cardi B wearing a plaid tweed cropped blazer and matching miniskirt with pointy white slingback pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian showed off a sleek all-black outfit consisting of a cropped leather belted coat with skintight black leggings tucked into a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots featuring a pointed toe. A selection of jewelry and a high ponytail completed her look.

Khloe Kardashian wearing an all-black outfit at Cardi B’s Fashion Nova collection launch party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea dressed in a blue, gold and black cropped tank that she styled with high-waist black trousers and simple black patent leather sandals. Yellow tassel earrings and neon green toenail polish pulled her look together.

Iggy Azalea wearing a crop top with black high-rise pants and black patent leather sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

