Cardi B’s Dsquared2 Sneakers Are Messing With Our Heads

Cardi B on the red carpet at her Fashion Nova launch event party.

It’s no secret that Cardi B has a love affair with shoes.

The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper recently picked up five Grammy nominations, but it appears that along the way she’s also made time to grab some new kicks. In a recent post shared on Instagram, the Reebok ambassador showed off an orange quilted look by designer Shane Justin, which she paired with Dsquared2 sneakers.

The innovative footwear requires a double-take, however. Dubbed the Giant Heeled Ankle Boot, the hybrid style’s unique stacked design provides the appearance of wearing two sneakers at once. Set to be released with the Italian label’s spring ’19 line, the bold shoes feature a bright-colored primary palette of red, yellow, blue and green, while a crisp white base provides contrast.

Dsquared2’s Giant Heeled Ankle Boot, which will release in spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dsqaured2

While she’s no stranger to luxury fashion, Cardi is also a proud advocate of affordable fashion (even recently launching a collection with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova) and is keen to switch things up. Just hours prior to her high-fashion moment with Dsquared2, the artist showed off a pair of furry slippers while previewing a new song in the studio. She opted for Ugg’s Fluff Yeah slide in charcoal gray, a plush sheepskin style that retails for $100.

