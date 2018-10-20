Cardi B Hands Out Free Coats and Shoes at Brooklyn Public Housing Complex

Cardi B headed to Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday night for a special cause.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker handed out hundreds of free winter coats and sneakers at a public housing complex called the Marlboro Houses located in the New York borough.

Hundreds of people flocked to the houses for a chance to meet the 26-year-old, with the event taking place at the Marlboro Houses’ community center and a Boost Mobile store located across the street.

Cardi helped distribute 400 coats and 100 pairs of sneakers to fans in the crowd, some of whom had waited in 40-degree weather for her beginning in the morning (she reportedly arrived around 8:30 p.m. following a photo shoot). Video captured by ABC shows young fans chanting, “Where is Cardi B?”

“I didn’t know it was gonna be so big,” the “I Like It” entertainer told WABC. “My homeboy Chuck, he told me, ‘Hey, let’s give out coats to our community, I know somebody who wants to give out coats in Marlboro,’ and I said, ‘I’m pulling out, what’s up?'”

Trax NYC, Daniel’s Leather, and NY Tent Sale served as sponsors for the event.

In an Instagram post, Cardi thanked fans for coming out to see her, writing, “IT WAS LIT IN MARLBORO TODAY !My Hat @astonmartinchuck hit me up a couple of days ago about a coat giveaway we couldn’t believe how big this was and how many people pulled up, i wasn’t ready😩😩!Thanks Marlboro!”

