Cardi B Commands Attention in Thigh-High Stilettos After Learning of Her 5 Grammy Nominations

Cardi B had a big day Friday. Before taking the stage to perform at Jingle Ball 2018 in NYC, the “Bodak Yellow” rap hit-maker learned that she had been nominated for five Grammys from a reporter while leaving a court appearance.

Later, while en route to Madison Square Garden, the 26-year-old mom showed off a bold look complete with platinum blonde locks. She stepped out in a cozy beige wrap coat featuring fluffy white fur on the shoulders and pockets paired with black leather stiletto thigh-high boots. The sexy, pointy-toed style seamlessly complemented her belted coatdress.

Cardi B heads to Jingle Ball 2018 wearing a fur-trim coat with pointy black leather thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Splash

For court earlier, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper donned colorful hair with a wide-brim hat and sleek Christian Louboutin ankle booties.

Cardi arrives at Madison Square Garden to perform at Jingle Ball Friday. CREDIT: Splash

Cardi took to Instagram to show fans the moment she found out about her Grammy nominations. In the post’s caption, she describes her life as “a movie.”

Check out our list of the best-dressed Grammy 2019 nominees.

Want more?

Cardi B Flaunts Her Sultry Hips in a $5,000 Balenciaga Ensemble

Cardi B Takes Courtside Fashion to a New Level in a Chanel Suit and Louboutins

Cardi B Announces Partnership With Reebok