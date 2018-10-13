Cardi B Wore an Over-the-Top Moschino Spring ’19 Look for Her Surprise Birthday Party

Cardi B commanded attention in an over-the-top Moschino spring ’19 look straight from the Milan Fashion Week runway at her surprise birthday party last night.

The star, who memorably attended her first Met Gala last May on the arm of the Italian fashion house’s creative director Jeremy Scott, was captured leaving Poppy nightclub in L.A on Friday wearing a pink and white polka dot-patterned trench coat style dress with a side bow embellishment.

Cardi B leaving her surprise party with husband Offset wearing Moschino spring ’19 and Casadei heels. CREDIT: Splash

The plunging design came with a hat that looked scribbled on with black magic marker and a pair of matching hosiery. The “I Like It” hitmaker’s attention-grabbing ensemble was completed with Barbie pink Casadei stiletto pumps.

Taking to Instagram today, stylist Kollin Carter shared a couple snaps of his client.

Cardi B and Offset spotted outside Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles on Oct 12. CREDIT: Splash

The newly-minted 26-year-old was accompanied by her husband Offset of the rap trio Migos, who sported an almost equally eye-catching look — courtesy of Prada.

Check out our gallery featuring more of Cardi B’s wildest outfits.

Want more?

Cardi B Steals the Red Carpet Spotlight With PDA and Flower Power Platforms

Cardi B Shops at Barneys in a Bathrobe & $1,000 Slippers That Match Her Pink Pedi