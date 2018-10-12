Cardi B Makes the Case for an All-Leopard and Gold Look on Her Birthday

Cardi B celebrated her 26th birthday last night dancing up a storm in a wild all-leopard and gold getup.

Attending Quavo’s album release party in Los Angeles, the “I Like It” hitmaker, who became a mom this summer, showed off her taut tummy as well as her vibrant thigh tattoo in a shimmery metal mesh leopard print two-piece set, composed of a bra top and a long skirt with two waist-high slits.

The rap sensation also donned a matching headpiece made out of the same material and a shiny gold metallic belt.

Cardi B and Offset holding hands. CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi, whose stylist is Kollin Carter, seamlessly pulled off her attention-grabbing outfit, courtesy of metal and chain wear designer Laurel DeWitt. She accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and a pair of strappy gold metallic sandals.

Meanwhile, husband Offset of rap trio Migos donned a black graphic hoodie with black and navy track pants and sandy boots with an ultrachunky black sole. The 26-year-old Atlanta rapper topped things off with an assortment of lavish chains and bracelets.

Cardi B (pictured with Takeoff of Migos) wearing a metal mesh leopard outfit courtesy of Laurel DeWitt CREDIT: Splash

