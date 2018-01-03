Style Stars Cardi B, Beyoncé, The Weeknd & More to Hit Coachella Stage

Cardi B performs onstage. Rex Shuttertock

The Coachella lineup is finally here, and it’s filled with many talented and stylish acts. This year’s headlining performers are Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd. Hitmakers including Cardi B, SZA, Migos and Portugal the Man are also part of the star-studded roster.

And while the festival’s over-the-top street-style looks capture most of the attention, the onstage fashions should be just as fierce.

Hello, Beyoncé. The “Formation” singer is making her Coachella debut after she was originally set to perform in 2017 but postponed her appearance due to being pregnant.

Beyoncé is known for taking onstage costumes to the next level, often donning custom luxury designs and shoes by Christian Louboutin, Balmain and Stuart Weitzman. This event should be no different.

Beyoncé onstage wearing Christian Louboutin boots during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Daniela Vesco.

We also can’t forget newcomer Cardi B, who is taking the music world by storm. Currently featured in Steve Madden’s latest digital campaign, she has flooded her Instagram with many of Madden’s affordable looks.

Cardi B is pretty in pink for a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performance. Courtesy of ABC

On the men’s side, Eminem is known for keeping his stage looks simple with Nike sneakers, but we can expect The Weeknd to come out full-force in high-end fashion and maybe even a new Puma shoe by the time spring arrives.

The Weeknd onstage at the Wireless Festival in London. REX Shutterstock

Other Coachella 2018 acts include Haim, Tyler the Creator, Kygo, Miguel and French Montana. Passes go on sale at noon PST this Friday. The two-weekend event takes place April 13-15 and April 20-22 in Indio, Calif.