Cardi B Takes Courtside Fashion to a New Level in a Chanel Suit and Louboutins

Cardi B upped her courtside fashion game in a big way at Friday night’s Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks matchup.

While jeans and sneakers are the usual game-day fare for most basketball fans, the 26-year-old singer joined husband Offset in the stands at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena dressed in a chic cream and black tweed miniskirt suit by Chanel (fresh from the brand’s resort ’19 runway) and a sleek pair of black patent leather Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps. The Reebok ambassador completed her glam look with a platinum blonde bob wig, bold diamond bling that spelled out “Cardi B” and an elaborate manicure. Offset matched his wife in a Chanel logo sweater, embellished bomber jacket, silver low-top sneakers and his own share of diamond jewelry.

The couple — who secretly married last year and welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari, in July — picked up several souvenirs to bring home to their baby including a plush toy of Atlanta’s Harry the Hawk mascot and a tiny Miles Plumlee jersey.

After a night off at the game, Cardi B was back in action on Saturday performing at WGCI’s Big Jam show in Chicago. As always, she dressed to thrill in a glittery gold bra top and matching fringed miniskirt, worn over a pair of nude fishnet stockings.

Cardi B performs at the 2018 Big Jam concert in Chicago. CREDIT: Splash News

Want more?

Cardi B Puts a Sexy Twist on a ‘Clueless’-Inspired Outfit

Cardi B Announces Partnership With Reebok

Is Cardi B Too Risky for Fashion Brands?