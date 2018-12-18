Cardi B Looks Like a Real-Life Barbie in This Full Chanel Look

Cardi B may have just split from husband Offset, but she’s still living her best life.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to post a stylish photo of herself in a Barbie-esque Chanel ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a pale pink cardigan with pearl buttons, which Cardi paired with a striped pencil skirt in alternating shades of pink and white.

For footwear, the “I Like It” rapper selected pale pink pointy-toed pumps. She carried a hot-pink quilted handbag in one arm and completed her look with some jewelry.

Cardi wore her long blond locks pulled back in a ponytail.

“I’m Dasani with the drip, babymommy with the clip,” the entertainer captioned the post, quoting a lyric from her song “Money.”

The “Bodak Yellow” performer posted another Instagram yesterday teasing her “Carpool Karaoke” appearance, which aired yesterday on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” On “Carpool Karaoke,” Cardi sported a yellow suit from her collaboration with Fashion Nova as she grooved alongside Corden.

The Bronx, N.Y., native has been all over the press in the past few days after Offset crashed her set at the Rolling Loud musical festival in Los Angeles, presenting her with an elaborate flower display and publicly begging her forgiveness. Cardi declined to take him back, and after the show, she shared two now-deleted Instagram videos asking fans not to attack her estranged husband.

