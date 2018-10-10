Cardi B Steals the Red Carpet Spotlight With PDA and Flower Power Platforms

Cardi B and Offset made their debut on the American Music Awards red carpet tonight and you can bet the rap super couple didn’t disappoint.

The pair, spotted shopping at Barneys in New York together a week ago, hit the event in head-turning looks with Cardi commanding attention in a head-to-toe floral-themed ensemble. The 25-year-old Bronx, N.Y.-born star wore a bold corset-style dress with a colorful, all-over flower print and a full skirt featuring a sultry thigh-high slit.

Cardi B and Offset show some PDA on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cardi topped things off, quite literally, with a matching headpiece and ankle-strap sandals boasting pink floral detail and a mirrored platform sole. She also rocked eye-catching gold drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Offset dressed in a sleek dark purple suit with a black and white striped shirt underneath and black patent leather shoes featuring an intricate design on the toe.

The Migos rapper showed affection for his wife and the mother of their daughter, Kulture, as he kissed her hand while the cameras snapped away. The 26-year-old also donned glasses and an assortment of statement jewelry including rings, bracelets and neck chains.

Offset and Cardi share a sweet smooch for the cameras at the AMAs on Oct 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

