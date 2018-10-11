Cara Delevingne Gives Menswear a Sultry Twist at Burberry’s ‘Her’ Fragrance Launch Party

Cara Delevingne suited up to help launch Burberry’s new Her fragrance in London last night, causing heads to turn.

Along with one of her close British supermodel friends, Jourdan Dunn, the 26-year-old catwalk queen attended the house party-themed soiree wearing Burberry, naturally. The Puma ambassador made a statement with an androgynous look, rocking a sleek black three-piece suit from the heritage brand. Black sock-like booties boasting a subtle red front tip and slicked back hair pulled things together.

Cara Delevingne wearing Burberry at the launch of the heritage brand’s new Her fragrance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dunn — who hit the runway to model creative director Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry spring ’19 collection at London Fashion Week — sported a sand-colored graphic tee featuring shredded sleeves tucked into a funky white spotted sequin-embellished miniskirt. The 28-year-old completed her look with pointy metallic cap-toe heels straight from the catwalk and chunky gold earrings.

Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne strike a pose in Burberry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Delevingne is the face of the fragrance’s new campaign and was photographed by Juergen Teller in her hometown.

Cara Delevingne leaving Burberry’s Her fragrance launch party in London on Oct. 10. CREDIT: Splash

Dunn took to Instagram today to share a snap with Delevingne from the event. She captioned the post “Bambi X HER,” referring to her skirt’s print, which is reminiscent of Disney’s famous deer.

Want more?

Ashley Benson Wears Sultry Lacy Top & Pointy Heels on the Front Row Supporting Her Girlfriend Cara Delevingne