You Have To See What Cara Delevingne Wore to Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Cara Delevingne makes a statement wherever she goes, weddings included. The model and actress attended Princess Eugenie’s nuptials today in Windsor wearing a morning suit complete with a top hat.

The latter, by Chanel, no less, she had to hold in place with both hands to stop it flying away in the wind which was blowing up a storm as guests arrived at Saint George’s chapel.

Cara Delevingne at Princess Eugenie’s wedding wearing Casadei ’s pearl encrusted Blade heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Delevingne’s version of a traditional morning suit involves a cropped jacket and tuxedo pants by Italian label Emporio Armani and comes teamed with vertiginous stiletto pumps by another famous Italian brand. Casadei’s famous blade heels if you please – the talons on this particular pair are encrusted with tiny pearls. Delevingne is evidently a fan of the shoes because she also wore them two days ago to an event for Amazon Prime.

Always achingly on or ahead of the trends, Delevingne has been working a suit for a while now, most recently by Burberry at the label’s Her fragrance launch on Wednesday in London.

Cara Delevingne at Princess Eugenie’s wedding wearing Casadei’s pearl encrusted Blade heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Genderless dressing has been gaining ground for some time. At the spring ’19 men’s shows in June, female celebrity frowers including Bella Hadid and Rihanna both wore looks from Kim Jones’ Dior Homme and Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton shows respectively.

For his co-ed Celine debut, last month over Paris Fashion Week, all the looks worn by Hedi Slimane’s male contingent actually turned out to be unisex while Francesco Russo created a unisex footwear capsule dubbed A-Gender. It featured his famous Flame heels in sizes 35 to 45.