Ashley Benson Wears Sultry Lacy Top & Pointy Heels on the Front Row Supporting Her Girlfriend Cara Delevingne

(L-R): Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne at the Balmain spring '19 show in Paris.

Cara Delevingne made her return to the runway Friday at Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain spring ’19 show, where her girlfriend Ashely Benson supported her from the front row.

While the supermodel strutted her stuff on the catwalk to beat of Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” modeling two bold looks from the French fashion designer, Benson appeared on the sidelines, sporting a sexy black ensemble made complete with an ’80s-inspired shimmery black sequined jacket featuring blue fringe detailing from Balmain’s fall ’18 collection.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne leaving the Balmain spring ’19 show on Sept 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum’s outfit also included shiny black patent leather pants, a plunging black lacy camisole, a black leather bag and black suede PVC pumps boating a pointy-toed silhouette with crisscross straps.

Meanwhile, as the gal pals left the show’s venue, Delevingne — who’s last show was for Christopher Bailey’s final Burberry show in February — showed off slicked back hair with cool shades, a navy blazer over a revealing gray cut-out crop top and black high-rise pants with simple black suede boots.

Ashley Benson wearing a Balmain fall ’18 jacket with girlfriend Cara Delevingne during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

