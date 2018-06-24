Duchess Camilla’s Been Wearing These Classic Chanel Shoes for Over a Decade

Fans of the British royal family may have noticed that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall often wears a pair of cream-colored Chanel shoes with a black cap toe and low block heel.

This week alone, Camilla has sported the classic shoe twice.

She paired the heels with a blue and white polka dot dress when she and Prince Charles paid a visit to Salisbury, U.K. on Friday.

She also selected the style on Thursday, at the London launch of Elephant Family Charity’s ‘Concours d’elephant’, pairing her shoes with a white dress and layered pearls.

While these shoes might appeal to Camilla because of their versatility, some also suggest that there could be a sentimental reason behind her affinity for Chanel: The brand’s iconic interlocking Cs might represent her relationship with Prince Charles.

Camilla has worn this same pair of shoes — which is no longer available for purchase — since at least 2005.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana — who knew during her marriage that Camilla and Charles were having an affair — opted not to wear Chanel for the same reason, according to Australian designer Jayson Brundson.

“I went through [all the shoe options], and I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, ‘well these would look great with the Versace [you’re planning to wear]’ and she said ‘no, I can’t wear linked Cs, the double C’,” he told Harper’s Bazaar Australia. “So I asked why, and she said, ‘it’s Camilla and Charles’.”

