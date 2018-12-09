Camila Cabello Hits Philly’s Jingle Ball Concert in an “Elf” Onesie & Sequined Booties

Camila Cabello showed off her festive side on the red carpet at Q102’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia this week.

The Cuban-American pop star, who recently learned that she scored Grammy nominations in two categories, stepped out in a bold red onesie decorated with graphics and quotes from the hugely-popular Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell, “Elf.”

Camila Cabello wearing an ‘Elf’-themed Christmas onesies with silver sequined boots. CREDIT: Splash

The 21-year-old “Havana” songstress accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings and a black scarf. For shoes, Cabello slipped into a pair of shimmery silver sequined ankle booties featuring a classic pointy-toed silhouette and a sharp stiletto heel.

Camila Cabello strikes a pose on the red carpet before performing at Jingle Ball in Philadelphia. CREDIT: Splash

The “Never Be the Same” singer’s Buddy the Elf-themed onesie — which features the famous actor’s face on the bottom along with “Does Someone Need a Hug?” — is available for purchase via amazon.com. For just $40, you can spend the holiday season lounging in the same cozy pajamas as Camila Cabello.

A close-up look at Camila Cabello wearing shiny silver sequined ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

Cabello took to Instagram to show off her fun look with a post captioned, “Because it’s Frickin Christmas Frickfrackers!”

Want more?

Camila Cabello Goes Pantless in Paris With a Beret & the Cutest Booties