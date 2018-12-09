Camila Cabello Hits Philly’s Jingle Ball Concert in an “Elf” Onesie & Sequined Booties

Camila Cabello showed off her festive side on the red carpet at Q102’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia this week.
The Cuban-American pop star, who recently learned that she scored Grammy nominations in two categories, stepped out in a bold red onesie decorated with graphics and quotes from the hugely-popular Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell, “Elf.”
The 21-year-old “Havana” songstress accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings and a black scarf. For shoes, Cabello slipped into a pair of shimmery silver sequined ankle booties featuring a classic pointy-toed silhouette and a sharp stiletto heel.
The “Never Be the Same” singer’s Buddy the Elf-themed onesie — which features the famous actor’s face on the bottom along with “Does Someone Need a Hug?” — is available for purchase via amazon.com. For just $40, you can spend the holiday season lounging in the same cozy pajamas as Camila Cabello.
Cabello took to Instagram to show off her fun look with a post captioned, “Because it’s Frickin Christmas Frickfrackers!”
