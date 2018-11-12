Busy Philipps Says the ’90s Are Back & Wears Doc Martens to the People’s Choice Awards

Busy Philipps isn’t letting high heels slow her down tonight. The actress walked the red carpet at the E! People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles wearing a pair of Dr. Martens boots.

Seen in a floral print pattern, the Doc Martens paired seamlessly with her Christian Siriano tulle skirt and turtleneck ensemble.

“Listen, the ’90s are back,” Philipps said on the carpet about her non-conventional footwear choice.

During the show, Philipps had to make a quick exit in order to film her new talk-show, “Busy Tonight,” live on E!, she explained, which is why a stiletto wasn’t going to cut it for the event.

“I gotta run from here to Hollywood, so I was like I can’t risk it,” she added. “I’m not wearing heels. I have to wear shoes I know I can go in.”

Busy Philipps wears a Christian Siriano ensemble and Dr. Martens boots at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Other guests who have made their way on the red carpet so far include Victoria Beckham, Rita Ora and Mila Kunis.

Beckham is one of tonight’s guests of honor as she will be awarded with the Fashion Icon Award.

