K-Pop Band BTS Coordinate Colorful Looks for ‘Idol’ Music Video

BTS is continuing to cement their status as an “It” boy band, with a new music video and the announcement of a Nicki Minaj collaboration.

The group’s new video, for “Idol,” is currently No. 1 trending on YouTube, racking up more than 20 million views within its first 7 hours.

In the video, the boys show off the colorful, coordinated style they’ve become known for, rocking neon, geometric-patterned suits with printed button-downs underneath as they sit at a table surrounded by changing wildlife scenes. For footwear, they keep it casual in chunky white sneakers.

In another set-up, the boys are depicted dressed in varying shades of beige and white — completing their ensembles with sneakers — as they show off their dance moves.

Later, the stars change into black and yellow looks as they dance in front of a pagoda, again clad in kicks.

With each member showing off their own individual sense of style — while also wearing looks that go together — BTS recalls boy bands from the 1990s, like The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.

In addition to their buzzy video, BTS also generated excitement from Minaj fans, who are eager to hear a rendition of “Idol” with Minaj on the track.

Known herself for producing showstopping music videos, Minaj took to Twitter to confirm news of a collaboration, writing, “ # Idol @ BTS_twt Uh!!! What’s Good KOREA?!“

Her tweet has racked up more than 350,000 likes, with over 175,000 retweets.

