K-Pop Band BTS Coordinate Colorful Looks for ‘Idol’ Music Video

By Ella Chochrek
BTS Billboard Music Awards
BTS onstage at the Billboard Music Awards.
BTS is continuing to cement their status as an “It” boy band, with a new music video and the announcement of a Nicki Minaj collaboration.

The group’s new video, for “Idol,” is currently No. 1 trending on YouTube, racking up more than 20 million views within its first 7 hours.

In the video, the boys show off the colorful, coordinated style they’ve become known for, rocking neon, geometric-patterned suits with printed button-downs underneath as they sit at a table surrounded by changing wildlife scenes. For footwear, they keep it casual in chunky white sneakers.

In another set-up, the boys are depicted dressed in varying shades of beige and white — completing their ensembles with sneakers — as they show off their dance moves.

Later, the stars change into black and yellow looks as they dance in front of a pagoda, again clad in kicks.

With each member showing off their own individual sense of style — while also wearing looks that go together — BTS recalls boy bands from the 1990s, like The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.

In addition to their buzzy video, BTS also generated excitement from Minaj fans, who are eager to hear a rendition of “Idol” with Minaj on the track.

Known herself for producing showstopping music videos, Minaj took to Twitter to confirm news of a collaboration, writing, “#Idol @BTS_twt Uh!!! What’s Good KOREA?!

Her tweet has racked up more than 350,000 likes, with over 175,000 retweets.

