K-Pop Boy Band BTS Goes for Head-Turning Statement Suits on Media Tour

South Korean boy band BTS has made a name for itself in the world of fashion following stylish appearances at major entertainment events including the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Now, the seven-member group is capturing even more headlines with its recent jam-packed excursion in New York, where the boys were spotted in not one, not two, but three sets of statement suits to speak at the United Nations headquarters, visit talk show host Jimmy Fallon’s set and perform on “Good Morning America.”

Today, BTS made its debut on GMA, where the pop stars — RM, Jimin, Suga, Jin, V, J-Hope and Jung Kook — were greeted by a lively crowd and performed in Times Square. They chose vibrantly- patterned suits from multicolored chevron prints to Aztec-patterned jackets, pants and ties, as well as a harmonious blend of white and black sneakers to take on the dance floor.

Last night, the group joined Fallon on the talk show host’s “Tonight Show,” where they spoke about having their sights set on the Grammy Awards.

For the occasion, they went for suits in an array of motifs, layered over simple shirts and white socks for a sartorially synchronized vibe.

As if those appearances weren’t enough, BTS also made history two days ago as the first Korean boy band to address the United Nations. Keeping to the environment’s diplomatic dress code, the band went for classic black suits, with a couple members going a less formal route sans neckties.

South Korean boy band BTS attends an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

