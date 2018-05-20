K-Pop Boy Band BTS Hangs Out With the Backstreet Boys Ahead of Billboard Music Awards

Two boy bands became one over the weekend when Korean pop troupe BTS had an epic meet-up with American hitmakers Backstreet Boys.

At the Westwood One Backstage event preceding tonight’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the members of both groups came together for an Instagram pic that the Backstreet Boys shared with the caption, “We are such huge fans of [BTS]!”

Stoking excitement among the BTS Army and longtime Backstreet fans, singer Nick Carter wrote in a separate tweet, “I wonder what a [BTS] and [Backstreet Boys] collaboration would sound like?”

Proving that Backstreet’s back, the U.S. boy band recently released its latest single and music video, titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which will be supported with summer shows before they return to their Las Vegas residency. The group also celebrates its 25th anniversary in the music business.

On the other hand, BTS is preparing for another BBMAs appearance, receiving its second consecutive nomination for the Top Social Artist category. The seven-member group makes history as the first K-pop band to perform at this year’s awards show, where it will also debut its new single.

