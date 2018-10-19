Britney Spears Announces Her Newest Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears unveiled her newest Las Vegas stage residency for 2019 last night in typical pop star fashion: At an event held at the Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, she rose up from beneath the stage wearing a short black dress that was accented with gold stars and tassels, along with a pair of black Mary Jane heels.

Britney Spears at the Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas for an event celebrating her new Las Vegas residency. CREDIT: Splash News

Spears will be taking on a new stage in the Sin City, this time at the Park MGM. Her 2019 residency is titled “Britney: Domination” and already has fans in a frenzy. The star made her way through the crowd after appearing onstage to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

To honor the “Oops… I Did It Again” singer, we compiled some of her best onstage shoe moments, which include plenty of thigh-highs.

Britney Spears performs at the Brighton Pride Festival in Preston Park, Brighton, U.K., Aug. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

Spotted a couple months ago at the Brighton Pride Festival in the United Kingdom, Spears donned one of her favorite types of shoes: black heeled thigh-high boots.

She wore this same style countless times onstage throughout her years of performances.

Britney Spears and G-Eazy perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She took it to the next level for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with a pair that’s bright, sparkly and showstopping (her favorite aesthetic).

Britney Spears onstage during a Las Vegas show, Aug. 11, 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

The Las Vegas headliner also wore the same type of boot but colored in red at her previous residency, “Piece of Me,” last year.

See all of Britney Spears’ best onstage shoe moments here.