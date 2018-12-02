Happy Birthday, Britney Spears: A Look at Her Onstage Shoe Moments

As one of the biggest pop stars of her generation, Britney Spears has pulled off her fair share of memorable onstage shoe moments over the years.

The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer — who celebrates her 37th birthday today — often opts for revealing ensembles onstage, both at awards shows or in concert.

Thigh-high boots are a staple of Spears’ wardrobe, and she often pairs the sultry shoe style with bodysuits.

For example, while performing in September during her “Piece of Me” European tour, the songstress stepped out in a glistening maroon bodysuit with cutout detailing and a high neckline, which she wore underneath a collared coat. She completed the sensual look a pair of form-fitting thigh-high boots in black.

Britney Spears in September, wearing a cut-out bodysuit and thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Splash News

A memorable moment came at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards when Spears performed alongside rapper G-Eazy while wearing a pair of rhinestone-encrusted boots with a block heel. She paired the shoes with a revealing bodysuit and a gold and silver hoodie.

Britney Spears and G-Eazy perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York in August 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In an infamous moment in 2001, Spears brought a live snake onstage with her as she performed her tune “Toxic.” Her much-mimicked look consisted of a barely there green bikini and custom, knee-high tan boots with gemstones on them.

In 2001 for Britney Spears’s infamous “Slave 4 U” performance featuring a live Burmese Python, she dressed in an emerald bikini and custom knee-high boots. CREDIT: FN Archives

With a career that’s spanned more than two decades and numerous awards to her name, Spears’ influence on pop star style is undeniable.

Click through the gallery to see more of Britney Spears’ best onstage shoe looks.

