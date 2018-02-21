Ellie Goulding & Cheryl Cole Wore Flower-Embellished Shoes at the Brit Awards

Celebs are carrying white roses on the red carpet today at the 2018 Brit Awards in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement. But two stars took things a step further by sporting floral-embellished footwear for the occasion.
Ellie Goulding hit the carpet wearing a bright red tiered minidress paired with bold eye-catching pointed pumps boasting a white face with red lips as well as a red floral back.
Elsewhere, Cheryl Cole had the same idea, wearing black pointy patent leather ankle-strap pumps featuring a black and red rose detail, and a black one-shoulder zibeline Jean-Louis Sabaji dress.
Meanwhile, former One Direction member Liam Payne — who shares a son, Bear, with Cole — opted for clean black sneakers paired with a blue suit.
Rita Ora also made waves in a statement-making Ralph & Russo Couture strapless feathered gown boasting multiple layers and a mint green bottom.
Elsewhere, Hailey Baldwin represented the U.S., sporting a head-turning royal blue and black sequined dress with a back slit that showcased her sky-high peep-toe stiletto platforms.
To stream the Brit Awards in America, head to youtube.com/brits at 3 p.m. EDT today.
