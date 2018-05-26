France’s First Lady Spent All Day in These Slick Louboutin Heeled Boots

France’s first lady is no stranger to stepping out in soaring heels, but yesterday’s daylong schedule was no occasion for her beloved Louis Vuitton stilettos.

Brigitte Macron had a busy itinerary in St. Petersburg, Russia, that saw her representing her country at several activities — from somber to fun — while wearing a wise choice in shoes for standing on her feet.

Brigitte Macron wears Christian Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 65-year-old started the day alongside her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, honoring WW2 victims at a memorial service. However, she didn’t forget her favorite label Louis Vuitton, as the fashion house was represented with her chic black coat. Underneath she had on a white top and skinny black trousers that had zippers around the calves down to the ankles.

Brigitte Macron visits Upsala Circus. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The zipper was a theme she embraced down to her shoes, too, in the form of Christian Louboutin’s Telezip boots ($1,295). The French label’s black leather booties have a zip-around detail that reaches from the inner side of the shoes, and then it goes around the sole and back up to the collar.

Set on a 3.3-inch block heel, the city-slick booties add an edgy touch to any outfit.

Brigitte Macron visits gallery Marina Guissitch. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Brigitte had several other engagements to attend, so she swapped her black coat for a cropped cream biker-style jacket by Louis Vuitton when she arrived at the Church of the Savior. She also enjoyed a riverboat tour of the city and visits to the Upsala Circus and Marina Guissitch gallery.

Christian Louboutin's Telezip boots. CREDIT: Courtesy

