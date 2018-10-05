Bradley Cooper Takes His Daughter for a Stroll in a Pair of Cool Nikes

Bradley Cooper proves time and again that he isn’t fazed by his fame.

Yesterday in New York, the actor took a stroll with girlfriend Irina Shayk and daughter Leah Shayk Cooper, getting paparazzi attention with his hip ensemble.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk take their daughter on a stroll in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Cooper went for a casual look of a gray T-shirt and slim-cut khaki pants. Along with his metal-frame shades and backwards cap, the 42-year-old looked every bit a cool dad.

Completing his look were a pair of red and black Nike high-tops with red and blue detailing. The Nike Vandal High sneakers, which come with an ankle strap and Swoosh overlays, retail for $90.

A close-up of Bradley Cooper’s Nike sneakers and Irina Shayk’s black slip-ons. CREDIT: Splash News

On the other hand, Shayk went for a floral, calf-length dress with a pair of black, slip-on mules to walk around the city. She accessorized with a bright red bag slung across her shoulder.

Bradley Cooper wears Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The couple took some well-deserved R&R in the middle of Cooper’s busy schedule as he promotes his new film, “A Star is Born,” which releases in theaters today.

Cooper, who directed the film and co-starred with Lady Gaga, has been making the press rounds from Venice and Toronto to New York.

