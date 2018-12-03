Sign up for our newsletter today!

Blake Lively Is Blinding in a Sparkly Dress & Studded Louboutins at Versace Show

By Allie Fasanella
Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only celebrity who sparkled at Versace’s star-studded pre-fall ’19 show in NYC last night. Blake Lively turned heads in a slinky silver metallic Versace dress and gold-studded Christian Louboutins for the evening’s festivities.

The “Gossip Girl” alumna went for a shimmery open-back Versace design that featured an asymmetrical hem and gold detailing from the Italian fashion house and continued to pile on the shine with a pair of studded Christian Louboutin Pigalle Strass pumps, which glittered with her every step.

Blake Lively wearing a Versace dress with Louboutin shoes.
The 31-year-old “Simple Favor” star expertly complemented her look with an assortment of sparkly silver and gold jewelry including a bevy of bangles on one wrist and a pair of statement earrings.

Blake Lively shimmers in the front row at Versace’s pre-fall ’19 show.
Blake Lively’s studded Christian Louboutin pumps.
Lively also showed off a sleek white belted coat outside the show’s venue as she posed for the cameras. The mother of two pulled things together with a retro-inspired Judith Leiber Couture Call Me Brick phone clutch. The bag, which is embellished with fine Austrian crystals and comes with metallic leather lining and a removable chain shoulder strap, retails for $5,695.

Blake Lively carrying a Judith Leiber Couture Call Me Brick phone clutch bag featuring Austrian crystals.
For more celebs sitting front row at Versace’s pre-fall 2019 show, check out the gallery.

