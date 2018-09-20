Sign up for our newsletter today!

Blake Lively Visits Dior’s Paris Office in a Romantic Skirt & Studded Boots

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
blake lively
Blake Lively in Louboutins & Suits
Blake Lively in Louboutins & Suits
Blake Lively in Louboutins & Suits
Blake Lively in Louboutins & Suits
View Gallery 6 Images

While many celebs are currently in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, Blake Lively has been in Paris promoting her new film co-starring Anna Kendrick, “A Simple Favor.” The actress was spotted today dropping by the Dior’s office in an attention-grabbing look.

The 31-year-old stepped out wearing a blue-gray printed menswear-inspired shirt tucked into a flowy white skirt featuring an eye-catching tree print. Lively also showed off a golden-brown silk scarf around her neck and a tiny green Dior handbag boasting a gold “D.” She completed her ensemble with burgundy stud-trimmed lace-up boots with a lug sole.

blake lively, dior
Blake Lively gives cameras a smile as she leaves the Dior offices in Paris on Sept. 20.
CREDIT: Splash

 

blake lively
A closer look at Blake Lively’s burgundy stud-trimmed lace-up lug sole boots.
CREDIT: Splash

In the film, released Sept. 14 in the U.S., Lively’s character has a touch of her real-life self — a love of Christian Louboutin shoes. “The straight away inspiration for the wardrobe with Blake’s character was the fact that Blake is very good friends with Christian Louboutin,” revealed costume designer Renée Ehrlich Kalfus. “In our case, this was unbelievable. He sent us boxes and boxes of Louboutins.”

Check out Blake Lively’s “A Simple Favor” press tour style.

Want more?

Blake Lively’s ‘A Simple Favor’ Movie Used Boxes & Boxes of Christian Louboutins

Blake Lively Wears Three Totally Different Shoe Styles in 24 Hours

Blake Lively Adds Sparkle to an All-Black Look With These Crystal Louboutins

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad