Blake Lively Elevates a Skin-Baring Velvet Suit With Ultraspiky Louboutins

From the Met Gala to a casual outing with husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively has earned a reputation as one of Christian Louboutin’s biggest fans — and she has the shoe repertoire to prove it.

The actress stepped out in New York today wearing a blue and maroon velvet pantsuit (a daring choice considering it feels like 90 degrees in the city right now), with seemingly no shirt underneath the blazer.

Blake Lively steps out in New York in a velvet suit and studded Louboutins. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, of course, were a pair of Louboutins — but they were not just any typical pair. These nude heels featured a statement T-strap, extra-high thick heel and sharp studs all over the exterior, a bold match for an already bold outfit.

A closer look at Blake Lively's studded Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Lively was on her way to a photo shoot to promote her upcoming movie, “A Simple Favor,” which is centered on the disappearance of a woman in a small town. The project also stars Anna Kendrick.

Blake Lively was photographed heading to a photoshoot for her new film, "A Simple Favor." CREDIT: Splash News

Lively also took to social media last night to draw attention to the film, sharing an image of herself as her character, Emily. She captioned the picture: “Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the most batshi➕ crazy of them all?”

