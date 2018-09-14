Blake Lively Wears Three Totally Different Shoe Styles in 24 Hours

As she continued to promote her recently released movie, “A Simple Favor,” Blake Lively took to the streets of New York City wearing two different monochromatic looks paired with three gorgeous pairs of shoes — all in just 24 hours.

In a subtle take on the single-color look, Lively went for a navy suit featuring jogger-style pants. She accessorized with a newsboy cap and oversized sunglasses with embellishments on the sides.

Blake Lively wears a navy pantsuit with black platform booties. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, she opted for high-heeled lace-up boots. The tassel-accented footwear added a grungy touch to the grown-up look and gave the star a height boost over the always-present paparazzi.

A close-up of Blake Lively’s lace-up black heeled boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Last night, the actress wore a velvet jumpsuit to dinner with a sparkling jacket in hand.

Blake Lively wears a velvet jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet were a pair of sleek Oxford-style shoes from none other than Christian Louboutin, one of her favorite shoe designers.

A close-up of Blake Lively’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Lively went on to wear the look for an episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she swapped the flat shoes for a pair of glittering high heels that matched perfectly with her jacket.

