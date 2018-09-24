Blake Lively Ditches Her Signature Pantsuit Look — but Keeps the Louboutins

Despite not having a stylist — yes, she coordinates all her own ensembles — Blake Lively continues to prove that she is one of Hollywood’s most talented fashion stars.
Recently, the actress had been making headlines in a simple outfit formula: bold pantsuits and Christian Louboutin shoes. But now it appears that she’s ditching her signature look in favor of a more feminine getup featuring A-line silhouettes.
The blonde bombshell was seen arriving at Christian Dior’s spring ’19 runway show today in the luxury brand’s dress with embroidered floral prints and a tulle skirt — just days after visiting its Paris office in a Western-inspired ensemble that also flaunted a flowy, romantic skirt.
The one staple? Her Louboutins. Lively continued to rep the red-sole designer’s shoes, wearing a pair of his studded ankle-strap pumps that came with a PVC upper and metallic finish.
Upon her arrival, the 31-year-old A-lister had on an olive trench, expertly layered over another coat in the same color base as her dress. She accessorized with a chain-strap purse that contrasted beautifully with the outfit’s multiple pieces.
Lively wasn’t the only statement-making celeb on the front row at the runway show.
Actress-slash-activist Shailene Woodley and fashion entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni were also in attendance. The former opted for a Parisian-chic pairing of a graphic top and tiered skirt, while the latter turned heads in a pleated dress and pointed-toe pumps with ladylike ribbon detailing.
