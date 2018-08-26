Blake Lively Claps Back at a Fan Who Says She Should Fire Her Stylist — Who Happens to Be Her

Blake Lively’s got a good sense of humor — and she’s not willing to let the online trolls get her down.

The “Gossip Girl” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a colorful printed two-piece suit by Roland Mouret, which she paired with Christian Louboutin heels for a bold look.

While Lively got lots of positive feedback on the ensemble, one fan wasn’t as impressed with her outfit.

“I say this with so much love and respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with,” the fan commented.

Lively, who often jokes around with husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, wasn’t one to let the criticism get her down. The actress fired back with a humorous retort, writing, “Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I’ve tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b**** just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone.”

The 31-year-old has styled herself for years — a choice she jokingly said she made due to “control issues and a big ego.”

“I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future,” Lively told WWD of why she chooses to style herself.

