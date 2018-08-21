See Blake Lively Style 5 Different Louboutins With Pantsuits

Time and again, Blake Lively proves she’s one of Christian Louboutin’s biggest fans.

From the Met Gala to CinemaCon, the actress has been photographed in some of the luxury footwear brand’s most extravagant styles. Now, as she continues to promote her new movie, “A Simple Favor,” the blonde bombshell introduces another five Louboutins in her arsenal — each one teamed with a corresponding pantsuit for a trend that’s undeniably Lively.

Blake Lively wears a pink blazer over pink pants. CREDIT: Splash News

Today, the star modeled a dusty pink jacket frayed at the collar with a matching pair of trousers, which were cut just above the ankle to flaunt an elevated pair of studded brogues. The shoes feature a lace-up detail on a white leather upper that made way to a brown leather toecap.

Lively’s most recent look marked a departure from the glam-chic ensembles she sported over the weekend, which included a three-piece suit from Zimmermann’s resort 2019 collection. Her custom lace-up booties, also by the French designer, came in an elegant beige lace with silver strass details.

Blake Lively wears a coordinating white pinstripe suit. CREDIT: Splash News

Another memorable outfit was the ultra-bright lime green neon suit straight from Versace’s spring ’19 menswear runway — an androgynous pick that she made more feminine with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Louboutin’s Keopump, a soaring magenta suede heel embellished with multicolored crystals and pyramid studs.

Blake Lively wears an all-green pantsuit. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see the other times Blake Lively wore Christian Louboutin heels with pantsuits during the press tour for her new film, “A Simple Favor.”

