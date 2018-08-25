Happy Birthday, Blake Lively: Here’s a Look Back at Her Statement Style on ‘Gossip Girl’

Blake Lively has us reminiscing about the good old days. Those memories took us back to New York’s Upper East Side every Monday night when “You know you love me” could be recited at the drop of a dime. Though it’s been more than a decade since the CW’s “Gossip Girl” aired, the show’s star is taking us down memory lane with her recent wardrobe choices.

Lively, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, was spotted last week in, let’s just say, an elevated version of the Constance Billard School for Girls uniform that we got used to seeing Lively wear as Serena van der Woodsen in the fashionable TV series.

Blake Lively on the Met steps in New York filming “Gossip Girl.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

These days, it looks like Lively has learned to swap her yogurt and black boots for Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels. The actress turned heads in the colorful patterned suit by Bottega Veneta.

“Good thing I’m not asked to design school uniforms,” she posted on Instagram with a photo of the outfit. “They would be very EXTRA.”

Something tells us, her “Gossip Girl” counterpart Blair Waldorf would approve.

Blake Lively wears a patterned short suit but Bottega Veneta and Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

During the show’s run, Eric Daman was the costume designer, and he helped turn a teen drama into a pop culture phenomenon, thanks to the impressive character wardrobe. Serena’s closet was one to envy.

To see more memorable looks from Lively on “Gossip Girl,” click through the gallery below.

