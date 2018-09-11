Sign up for our newsletter today!

Blake Lively Adds Sparkle to an All-Black Look With These Crystal Louboutins

By Samantha McDonald
Blake Lively
Blake Lively doesn’t seem to need a stylist.

The actress — who time and again has proved her capability as a sartorial chameleon — has recently stuck to a no-fail outfit formula of pantsuits and Louboutins to promote her new film, “A Simple Favor.” Her latest appearance at its New York premiere was no different.

Blake Lively 'A Simple Favor' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2018WEARING GIVENCHY SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9731095aa
Blake Lively arrives at the film premiere for “A Simple Favor” in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

At last night’s occasion, the 31-year-old beauty slipped into another statement pair of Christian Louboutin heels accentuated by a crystal-embellished base that gave way to a lace upper cover.

The soaring shoes, with their signature red soles, added glitz and glamour to a monochromatic ensemble composed of a Givenchy suit jacket with metallic-lined coattails, matching black trousers and a sheershimmering blouse. Her accessories came in the same color palette, with structural earrings and rings completing the chic look.

Blake Lively 'A Simple Favor' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2018WEARING GIVENCHY SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9731095aa
A closer look at Blake Lively’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The blonde bombshell’s pairing of suits and pumps has brought attention to the style of her character in the film. Directed by Paul Feig, the neo-noir thriller tells the story of Emily (Lively), whose disappearance from her small town is investigated by her best friend (Anna Kendrick).

Blake Lively attends the world premiere of
Blake Lively wears Christian Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the other times Blake Lively wore Christian Louboutin shoes and pantsuits during the press tour for “A Simple Favor.”

